Carolina Beach reaches fundraising goal for skate park expansion

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Expansions to a local skate park will soon be underway thanks to donations from the community.

Friends of Carolina Beach Parks and Greenways announced it reached its fundraising goal of $175,000 for expansions to the Carolina Beach skate park, 501 Dow Road S.

“The CB Skatepark is one of the most frequently used park in our community,” said skate park committee chair Nick Hahn in a news release. “This park is more than a skatepark, it is a community hub. Expanding the park makes it an even better park for kids of all ages to get outside with friends, get their blood pumping and have more fun.”

Fundraising for the expansions began in early 2022, including several events over the last year.

The proposed expansions will double the size of the current park, which frequently becomes overcrowded, according to the news release. That will included expanded concrete areas to make it safer for people on skateboards, BMX bikes and scooters. There will also be new street skating obstacles, a mini bowl and a pump track along with other areas meant for relaxing, spectating and hosting events.

Other repairs will also be completed on the skate park which was originally built 15 years ago.

“Thanks to the overwhelming support of the community and local businesses, skate festivals created real momentum and positive energy,” said Hahn. “That energy attracted the attention of many generous supporters.”

Friends of Carolina Beach Parks and Greenways also recognized local business owner and Kure Beach resident Ben Wingrove who donated $135,000 to the project.

“There’s such a sense of community at the Skatepark that I wanted to do what I could to help make it even better. I love going there with my kids and hope that with the expansion even more kids, and adults, will continue to have a safe and fun time there for many years to come,” Wingrove said in the news release.

The expansions now depend on approval from the Carolina Beach Town Council, which is expected to match the fundraising goal. The full expansion will cost $350,000.

Friends of Carolina Beach Parks and Greenways plans to continue fundraising for future expansions, according to the news release. Fundraising events are planned during upcoming skate festivals on May 6 and Oct. 21.

Current expansion plans for the park can be found here.

