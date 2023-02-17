Senior Connect
Wilmington man sentenced to minimum of 27 years on rape charges after 2021 arrest

Richard Donald Mills Jr.
Richard Donald Mills Jr.(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Richard Donald Mills Jr. of Wilmington was convicted on Friday for sex crimes after he was arrested in 2021.

The jury convicted Mills of second-degree rape, three counts of second-degree forcible sex offense. He was found not guilty of first-degree-kidnapping.

Mills was sentenced to 83-160 months in prison for each conviction to run consecutive to one another, totaling in 332-640 months.

