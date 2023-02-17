Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wilmington considers financing up to $30 million for Riverlights fire station and other projects

The Riverlights community in Wilmington North Carolina
The Riverlights community in Wilmington North Carolina(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is considering an amendment to a financing contract for up to $30 million to pay for a sports complex, a fire station in the Riverlights community and other projects.

Per the agenda item, funding would pay for:

  • “Street, sidewalk, accessibility, streetscape, and Riverwalk improvements,
  • Parks and recreation improvements, including improvements to Water Street Park and Riverfront Park,
  • The construction and equipping of a new fire station in the Riverlights community, and
  • A portion of the construction and equipping of a sports complex”

According to the attached public hearing notice, up to $15 million would go towards improvements to the soccer complex at 205 Sutton Steam Plant Road. The city would own the complex and it would be initially operated by the Cape Fear Youth Soccer Association. The Riverlights Fire Station would be at 4455 River Road.

If the resolution is passed, it would also authorize the city to file an application with the NC Local Government Commission.

This would be the fourth amendment to the installment financing contract first entered into in 2012 with Wilmington Future, a nonprofit group.

The city will consider the item on Tuesday, Feb. 21. If passed, a public hearing on the contract amendment, project financing and other transactions will be set for March 21. You can view the proposal below and the full agenda on the city website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Carolina Senate voted 29-19 across party lines on a bill that would repeal the...
North Carolina Senate passes bill to repeal pistol purchase permits
Jahreese Jones
District Attorney’s office seeking death penalty for man charged in half sister’s murder
Ronesha Greene-McNeil
Wilmington woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug dealing, owning sawed-off semi-automatic rifle
iPhone 14 and newer Apple Watch Crash Detection feature.
911 call made using new iPhone Crash Detection feature in fatal crash at intersection of Eastwood and Military Cutoff
Cedric Harrison
Former Port City United Director Cedric Harrison responds to termination

Latest News

One of four operating rooms at the Novant Health Neurosciences Institute - New Hanover.
Novant Health to offer new procedure for advanced and end-stage heart failure
Two windows were caved in and glass was scattered onto the floor after a car ran into...
Car runs into Southwinds Hair Designs near Market St
Pender County officials broke ground at the site of a new 500,000-gallon water tower and well...
Officials break ground on new water tower and well fields in Pender County
Bill aimed at repealing pistol purchase permit also hopes to expand rights to carry guns in church
Leland residents feel they don't have enough shopping and dining options close to home,...
North Brunswick Chamber of Commerce hosting ‘Shop Local’ section at Business Expo