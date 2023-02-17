Wilmington considers financing up to $30 million for Riverlights fire station and other projects

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is considering an amendment to a financing contract for up to $30 million to pay for a sports complex, a fire station in the Riverlights community and other projects.

Per the agenda item, funding would pay for:

“Street, sidewalk, accessibility, streetscape, and Riverwalk improvements,

Parks and recreation improvements, including improvements to Water Street Park and Riverfront Park,

The construction and equipping of a new fire station in the Riverlights community, and

A portion of the construction and equipping of a sports complex”

According to the attached public hearing notice, up to $15 million would go towards improvements to the soccer complex at 205 Sutton Steam Plant Road. The city would own the complex and it would be initially operated by the Cape Fear Youth Soccer Association. The Riverlights Fire Station would be at 4455 River Road.

If the resolution is passed, it would also authorize the city to file an application with the NC Local Government Commission.

This would be the fourth amendment to the installment financing contract first entered into in 2012 with Wilmington Future, a nonprofit group.

The city will consider the item on Tuesday, Feb. 21. If passed, a public hearing on the contract amendment, project financing and other transactions will be set for March 21. You can view the proposal below and the full agenda on the city website.

