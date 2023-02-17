Two charged following on-foot police pursuit in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department shared the details surrounding a Jan. 29 incident that involved an on-foot pursuit near Spring Ave.

According to the release, officers stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of Spring Ave., near Metting Road, at around 4:40 p.m. for a window tint violation. The vehicle’s passenger left the vehicle and began to flee on foot.

Following a brief pursuit, 29-year-old Brandon Guy Watson of Wilmington was taken into custody. During the chase, he had dropped two handguns. Additionally, officers found a bag containing 100.14 grams of synthetic cannabinoid/spice.

After this incident, officers were able to locate the vehicle’s driver, 40-year-old James Bragg, in a nearby apartment. On searching the residence, drug paraphernalia was seized. Additional WPD officers arrived at the scene to assist as a crowd had formed outside. There were no further issues reported.

Bragg was charged with a window tint violation and was given a $5,000 unsecured bond.

Watson was charged with:

Two counts of possession of firearm by a felon

Two counts of carry-concealed weapon-gun

Possession with intent to manufacture, deliver or sell schedule I controlled substance

Felony possession schedule I controlled substance

Possession with intent to manufacture, deliver or sell within 1000 feet of a school

Resist/delay/obstruct

Possession of drug paraphernalia

As of this time, Watson is being held at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center without bond.

“Our officers are out on the streets working hard each day, risking their lives, trying to suppress gun violence and make our neighborhoods a safer place for every family. While I am proud and thankful that our officers were able to de-escalate this dangerous situation, I want the community to understand that this may not always be the case if a subject is non-compliant. We always hope that violent situations end peacefully, however, it is important to remember that our women and men are human and want to live so that they can also go home to their families each night as well. We will take the appropriate actions needed to ensure the safety of our community.” said Chief Donny Williams.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.