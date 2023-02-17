Senior Connect
State agency signs agreement with Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office after funding suspension due to discrimination concerns

The Columbus County Sheriff's Office
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Governor’s Highway Safety Program has signed an agreement with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, according to a document included with the Feb. 20 Board of Commissioners meeting agenda.

The program requires grant recipients to comply with civil rights laws, and a grant funding suspension came in October of last year after racist comments made by former Sheriff Jody Greene were made public. Jody Greene later resigned after a petition for removal from District Attorney Jon David, was reelected in the 2022 election, and then resigned again after another petition for removal from the DA.

“The statements and actions described in news reports and the verified petition suggest that the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office may not be in compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other provisions as required in this Agreement of Conditions,” wrote Program Director Mark Ezzell in a letter noting the suspension of a $125,329 grant for a traffic team.

On Monday, Feb. 20, Sheriff Bill Rogers will give an update on the office’s agreement with the program at the Board of Commissioners meeting.

