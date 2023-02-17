Senior Connect
Sheriff, school board member respond to report on law concerning masks on government property

New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon responded to a WHQR report referring to a state law...
New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon responded to a WHQR report referring to a state law making it illegal for people to conceal their identity on government property.
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon responded to a WHQR report referring to a state law making it illegal for people to conceal their identity on government property.

The story by Ben Schachtman focused on a letter from District Attorney Ben David to McMahon after the sheriff asked for guidance on the issue. The story centered on members of the Proud Boys who have have attended public meetings on government property while wearing masks.

David, after consulting with prosecutors and other experts in the field, said in a letter to McMahon that a 1953 state law made it illegal for people to conceal their identity on government properly.

A law passed early in the COVID pandemic made an exception for medical mask

The sheriff told WHQR that it’s an “all or nothing” situation.

“Since the exemption for the wearing of masks, I have not differentiated in what type of mask someone wears and I’m not going to start now,” Sheriff McMahon told WECT.

Stephanie Kraybill, a member of the New Hanover Board of Education, told WECT Friday that she has asked for the matter to be placed on the agenda for board consideration.

“It has recently come to the NHC Board of Education’s attention that some of the attendees at our meetings have been in violation of NC General Statute 14-12.8 (paraphrasing) by wearing masks in a public place that conceal the identity of said persons,” she said. “To that end, I have asked for this matter to be placed on the agenda for the February 28, 2023 Agenda Review Meeting, which in turn, determines what is actually discussed at the March Regular Board Meeting on March 7, 2023. Both meetings are open meetings and will be held at the Board of Education Center.”

