Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Pet of the Week: Frosty from the Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office

Frosty, a seven-month-old domestic shorthair, is available for adoption from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Frosty, a seven-month-old domestic shorthair, is available for adoption from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

Described by her handlers as playful and worldly, she is spayed and acts more mature than other young cats.

“Although her name doesn’t match her physical description, Frosty is one of the unusual cases where we’ve been able to hear about her story from the very beginning,” stated the BCSO. “Frosty was a stray kitten that showed up in the middle of a cold winter weekend. She was under-socialized and in need of human care. One of our many amazing volunteers gave her just the love she needed and after a few weeks of continued care with our BCSAPS team she is ready to find the perfect family for her.”

Those interested in adopting Frosty are encouraged to call the Brunswick County Animal Shelter at (910) 754-8204.

For more information, please visit the BCSO website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Carolina Senate voted 29-19 across party lines on a bill that would repeal the...
North Carolina Senate passes bill to repeal pistol purchase permits
Jahreese Jones
District Attorney’s office seeking death penalty for man charged in half sister’s murder
Ronesha Greene-McNeil
Wilmington woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug dealing, owning sawed-off semi-automatic rifle
iPhone 14 and newer Apple Watch Crash Detection feature.
911 call made using new iPhone Crash Detection feature in fatal crash at intersection of Eastwood and Military Cutoff
Cedric Harrison
Former Port City United Director Cedric Harrison responds to termination

Latest News

Frosty, a seven-month-old domestic shorthair, is available for adoption from the Brunswick...
Pet of the Week: Frosty from the Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office
Suri, an approximately 2-year-old Labrador mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge...
Pet of the Week: Suri from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
Suri, an approximately 2-year-old Labrador mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge...
Pet of the Week: Suri from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
An unnamed, 1-year-old Black Mouth Cur is available for adoption from the New Hanover County...
Pet of the Week: Unnamed Black Mouth Cur from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter