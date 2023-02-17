Pet of the Week: Frosty from the Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Frosty, a seven-month-old domestic shorthair, is available for adoption from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

Described by her handlers as playful and worldly, she is spayed and acts more mature than other young cats.

“Although her name doesn’t match her physical description, Frosty is one of the unusual cases where we’ve been able to hear about her story from the very beginning,” stated the BCSO. “Frosty was a stray kitten that showed up in the middle of a cold winter weekend. She was under-socialized and in need of human care. One of our many amazing volunteers gave her just the love she needed and after a few weeks of continued care with our BCSAPS team she is ready to find the perfect family for her.”

Those interested in adopting Frosty are encouraged to call the Brunswick County Animal Shelter at (910) 754-8204.

For more information, please visit the BCSO website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.