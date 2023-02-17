Pender Co. Board of Education instructs removal of over 40 books during review

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - At its Feb. 14 meeting, the Pender County Board of Education voted unanimously to instruct the removal of over 40 books from Pender County School media centers while the books undergo review.

“Of the books that are being reviewed, none have been officially challenged by a parent,” stated Pender County Schools in a release. “As part of our continued collection development process, we review materials routinely to determine if they should be weeded. We weed based on content, physical condition, duplicate/superfluous copies, and use.”

Among the books included, two are not listed in the system that PCS uses to inventory periodicals. Maia Kobabe’s “Gender Queer” and Alison Bechdel’s “Are You My Mother” are not listed in the system.

In their release, PCS refers to section C of Policy 3200, which states:

To ensure that the supplementary media collection remains relevant, the media and technology professionals, assisted by the media and technology advisory committee, shall review materials routinely to determine if any material is obsolete, outdated or irrelevant. The school media and technology advisory committee should remove materials no longer appropriate and replace lost, damaged and worn materials still of educational value. The superintendent may establish regulations that provide additional standards for removing supplementary materials to meet the educational needs of the school system.

If any of the materials on the list were to be challenged, Policy 3210 would additionally go into effect.

“During the most recent Pender County Schools Board of Education meeting the Board made the decision to remove books from the shelves of media centers while they are being reviewed,” said Chair of the Pender County Schools Board of Education Ken Smith. “This review is a routine process that is part of Board Policy and none of the books that are being reviewed have been challenged. A list of books was brought to the attention of the Board, we felt by reviewing those on this list it would help to alleviate any apprehension concerning the content in our school media centers, but again, all books are reviewed per Board policy.”

According to a list provided by PCS, the books under review are:

A Brave New World - Aldous Huxley

A Court of Mist and Fury - Sarah J. Maas

A Court of Silver Flames - Sarah J. Maas

A Court of Thorns and Roses - Sarah J. Maas

All Boys Aren’t Blue - George M. Johnson

All the Thing We Do in the Dark - Saundra Mitchell

Allegedly - Tiffany Jackson

Are You My Mother? - Allison Bechdel

Boy Girl Boy - Ron Koertge

Cemetery Boys - Aiden Thomas

Crank - Ellen Hopkins

Damsel - Elana Arnold

Darius the Great Deserves Better - Adib Khorram

Dreaming in Cuban - Cristina Garcia

Empire of Storms - Sarah J. Maas

Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close - Jonathan Safran Foer

Forever... - Judy Blume

Gender Queer - Maia Kobabe

George - Alex Gino

Go Ask Alice - Anonymous

I am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter - Erika Sanchez

Identical - Ellen Hopkins

Last Night at the Telegraph Club - Malinda Lo

Lawn Boy - Jonathan Evison

Looking for Alaska - John Green

Me Earl and the Dying Girl - Jesse Andrews

Melissa - Alex Gino

None of the Above - I. W. Gregorio

Out of Darkness - Ashley Hope Perez

Perks of Being a Wallflower - Stephen Chbosky

Rethinking Normal - Katie Rain Hill

Slaughterhouse-Five - Kurt Vonnegut

Sold - Patricia McCormick

Speak - Laurie H. Anderson

Speak: the graphic novel - Laurie H. Anderson

The Absolutely True Diary of a Part Time Indian - Sherman Alexie

The Art of Racing in the Rain - Garth Stein

The Black Flamingo - Dean Atta

The Bluest Eye - Toni Morrison

Thirteen Reasons Why - Jay Asher

This One Summer - Tamaki and Jillian Tamaki

What Girls Are Made Of - Elana K. Arnold

When I Was the Greatest - Jason Reynolds”

