Opportunities to help others on National Random Acts of Kindness Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The origin of Random Acts of Kindness Day dates back to 1995 when a nonprofit organization was started because a reporter thought they needed to “stop reporting on random acts of violence” and instead focus on kindness.

That started a movement.

The Random Acts of Kindness Foundation was started in Denver, Colorado. Nine years later the movement spread to New Zealand. Promoters were encouraging people to do something nice for someone else, no matter how small. After that, this day became a yearly tradition, celebrated on Feb. 17 in the U.S.

Some people use this day to spread kindness, joining those who lend a helping hand everyday, such as one volunteer who has spent the last nine years of her free time at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

“Somebody told me long ago, you’ll get more out of it than you could possibly give, and I didn’t understand it till I started volunteering. That’s exactly right, there’s always something that happens that I say, ‘that’s why I was here’,” said Sheri Holland.

If you’re looking for an idea to give kindness this weekend, Novant Health Hospital is asking for your help in distributing get-well cards.

Volunteers will be handing out homemade cards to people who are being discharged, but they need people to create the cards and drop them off at the children’s hospital entrance. Although they will start handing out cards on Feb. 17, it’s something you can do throughout the weekend.

Some studies show that random acts of kindness can improve health and life satisfaction, along with providing increased energy, self-worth and optimism.

As you can imagine, hospital officials say receiving a homemade card can go a long way to helping someone after a stay in the hospital.

“I think we all can use more opportunities to spread a little kindness to each other, especially if you’ve been a patient in a hospital. For whatever reason, if you’ve been ill or if you’ve been injured. To get that little note, that little extra something for someone to show that they care above and beyond,” said Erin Barajas, Novant Health director of patient services

Everyone is invited to help at the hospital, but you could even do something as simple as open a door for someone today.

The goal is to make this an everyday act, and today can be the day that you start. If you’re looking to lend a helping hand on other days, the hospital is always looking for volunteers to help around the building. If you’re interested, you can sign up on their website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.