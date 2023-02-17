Officials break ground on new water tower and well fields in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County officials broke ground at the site of a new 500,000-gallon water tower and well fields on Friday, Feb. 17.

“We’re increasing the water capacity in Hampstead and Scotts Hill by approximately 750,000 gallons per day and most importantly will improve fire flow in the Scotts Hill area,” said Pender County Board of Commissioners Chair Jackie Newton.

The tank and one of the wells will be next to Pender EMS and Fire Station 18 in Scotts Hill. The other two wells will be next to South Topsail Elementary School on Hoover Road and the Hampstead elevated water tank on U.S. 17 near Topsail High School.

According to the county, the project cost $13.2 million and is set to be completed on May 12, 2024.

