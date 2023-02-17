Novant Health to offer new procedure for advanced and end-stage heart failure

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health’s Heart & Vascular Institute Heart Failure Program is now offering a new local procedure to help advanced and end-stage heart failure.

Serving more than 1,000 patients each year in the Coastal region, the Heart & Vascular Institute is offering a procedure using a mechanical heart pump called a left ventricular assist device (LVAD).

“The award-winning multidisciplinary program supports patients battling heart failure, a chronic and progressive condition where the heart is unable to pump enough blood to meet the body’s needs for blood and oxygen,” a Novant representative said.

The device can help patients live longer and feel better.

