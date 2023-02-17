Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Northside Food Co-Op hosting community dinners and farmer’s market

Northside Food Co-Op hosting community dinners and farmer’s market
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Northside Food Co-Op are hosting weekly community dinners to help people needing extra help in New Hanover County.

With additional food stamp benefits ending soon, the Co-Op is providing a fresh meal for those in need as well as holding a farmer’s market on Saturdays with affodable produce and other goods.

“I think the Northside is changing very quickly. And we’re trying to create a home base for people a place of belonging. And we’re trying to create some food justice, we deserve to have a grocery store. And we want people to be fired up about that. And they deserve to have local produce that’s affordable,” Cierra Washington, the project manager with Northside Food Co-Op, said.

New Hanover County recently donated a piece of land to the Co-Op for a grocery store in the Northside. Currently, they are still working on the business and operations side of things before they break ground.

Related: New Hanover Co. commissioners approve donation of land for Northside grocery store

There is no set date for the next step with the grocery store, but more details will be released in the coming months.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Carolina Senate voted 29-19 across party lines on a bill that would repeal the...
North Carolina Senate passes bill to repeal pistol purchase permits
Jahreese Jones
District Attorney’s office seeking death penalty for man charged in half sister’s murder
Ronesha Greene-McNeil
Wilmington woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug dealing, owning sawed-off semi-automatic rifle
iPhone 14 and newer Apple Watch Crash Detection feature.
911 call made using new iPhone Crash Detection feature in fatal crash at intersection of Eastwood and Military Cutoff
Cedric Harrison
Former Port City United Director Cedric Harrison responds to termination

Latest News

If signed into law, House Bill 94 would allow Happy Hour drink specials in North Carolina.
New bill proposal aims to legalize Happy Hour drink specials in North Carolina
Bill aimed at repealing pistol purchase permit also hopes to expand rights to carry guns in...
Bill aimed at repealing pistol purchase permit also hopes to expand rights to carry guns in church
Sheriff, school board member respond to report on law concerning masks on government property
Sheriff, school board member respond to report on law concerning masks on government property
New bill proposal aims to legalize happy hour drink specials in the state
New bill proposal aims to legalize happy hour drink specials in the state