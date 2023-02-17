Northside Food Co-Op hosting community dinners and farmer’s market

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Northside Food Co-Op are hosting weekly community dinners to help people needing extra help in New Hanover County.

With additional food stamp benefits ending soon, the Co-Op is providing a fresh meal for those in need as well as holding a farmer’s market on Saturdays with affodable produce and other goods.

“I think the Northside is changing very quickly. And we’re trying to create a home base for people a place of belonging. And we’re trying to create some food justice, we deserve to have a grocery store. And we want people to be fired up about that. And they deserve to have local produce that’s affordable,” Cierra Washington, the project manager with Northside Food Co-Op, said.

New Hanover County recently donated a piece of land to the Co-Op for a grocery store in the Northside. Currently, they are still working on the business and operations side of things before they break ground.

There is no set date for the next step with the grocery store, but more details will be released in the coming months.

