North Brunswick Chamber of Commerce hosting ‘Shop Local’ section at Business Expo

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Brunswick Chamber of Commerce is hosting a “Shop Local” section at the chamber’s Business Expo at the Leland Cultural Arts Center on Feb. 25.

NBCC recently conducted a survey, where the majority expressed desire to support local business. Attendees at the expo can connect with several local business and ogranizations including professional services, computer and technical services, financial services, home and garden, recreation, healthcare, educational organizations, relocation specialists, and more.

“When we surveyed northern Brunswick County residents late last year, they overwhelmingly stated a desire to support local businesses,” said Jeff Moss, NBCC President and owner of College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk and Moving in Leland. “We invite residents to act on their desire to ‘shop local’ by attending this expo and meeting local businesspeople.”

Food vendors will include Mimi and Papa’s Gourmet Popcorn and Burney’s Sweets & More, and Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center’s mobile mammogram unit will be on site. A Shred Truck sponsored by South State Bank will also be there.

To learn more about the NBCC, and find local businesses, you can visit their website.

