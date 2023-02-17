Senior Connect
Mother accused of murdering 2-year-old son to appear in Pender Co. Superior Court

Quanisha Jesha Fennell
Quanisha Jesha Fennell(PCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A mother charged with the second-degree murder of her 2-year-old son is scheduled to appear in Pender County Superior Court on Feb. 17.

Quanisha Jesha Fennell, 27, was charged in relation to the 2017 death of 2-year-old Keith Stephens, Jr. An autopsy revealed that the cause of death was due to blunt force trauma and a lacerated liver. She was arrested on Feb. 11, 2021.

In addition to second-degree murder, Fennell also faces charges of felony child abuse and two charges stemming from marijuana possession.

In her first court appearance, prosecutors said she admitted to getting angry and throwing her son.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

