Michael Jordan celebrates his 60th birthday

MJ, His Airness, Air Jordan — all names the world has come to know Michael Jordan by — but in Wilmington, he was simply Michael.
MJ, His Airness, Air Jordan — all names the world has come to know Michael Jordan by — but in Wilmington, he was simply Michael.
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Born in Brooklyn on February 17, 1963, Michael Jordan grew up in Wilmington.

MJ, His Airness, Air Jordan — all names the world has come to know Michael Jordan by — but in Wilmington, he was simply Michael.

Famously denied a spot on the varsity basketball team as a sophomore at Laney High School, Jordan strived to become the best.

It was that drive and dedication that would one day make him the most famous athlete on the planet.

He launched onto the national scene with his game-winning shot for UNC in the 1982 NCAA Championship game.

Then as a rookie in the NBA, the high-flying Jordan inked a shoe deal with Nike. And the rest as they say is history.

Through his play — and his shoes — Jordan’s popularity rose even higher than he could jump.

He not only globalized the NBA but also companies like McDonald’s and Gatorade.

Winning five MVP awards and six Finals Championships with the Chicago Bulls, Jordan had an entire generation saying, “I wanna be like Mike.”

After his playing career, Jordan’s high-flying business acumen took over.

His Jordan Brand sells 15 million dollars in product every single day — he’s the controlling owner of the Charlotte Hornets — and his various investments have ballooned his net worth to nearly $2 billion.

And he continues to give back, partnering with Novant Health to create Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinics in North Carolina. He also honored nearly 35 years of work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation with a $10 million donation — the largest amount ever donated to the foundation by a single person.

It’s proof that despite his humble beginnings in Wilmington, Michael Jordan continues to break records and make global headlines even on his 60th birthday.

