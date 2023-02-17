Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Man to spend life in prison for rape of 18-month-old baby

Cody Ryan Lee Bush, 26, will receive an automatic sentence of life in prison without...
Cody Ryan Lee Bush, 26, will receive an automatic sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole.(Mobile District Attorney)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – An Alabama man will be spending the rest of his life in prison after a jury convicted him on Thursday of first-degree rape of a baby, along with other charges.

According to the Mobile District Attorney, 26-year-old Cody Ryan Lee Bush was found guilty on all counts, including:

  • First-degree rape of a child under 7
  • First-degree sodomy of a child under 7
  • 8 counts of possession of child pornography
  • 5 counts of dissemination of child pornography

Prosecutors said Bush raped an 18-month-old female relative in 2020.

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence that Bush also molested another young girl several years ago when she was between 7 and 9 years old. During a search of Bush’s home in 2019, investigators found pornographic videos of that victim, according to court records.

“What we presented in court was hard to see and hard to hear. We are thankful the jury saw the truth,” Mobile District Attorney Keith Blackwood said.

Records show Bush is being held at the Mobile Metro Jail.

Bush will receive an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole at his sentencing March 20.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Carolina Senate voted 29-19 across party lines on a bill that would repeal the...
North Carolina Senate passes bill to repeal pistol purchase permits
Jahreese Jones
District Attorney’s office seeking death penalty for man charged in half sister’s murder
Ronesha Greene-McNeil
Wilmington woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug dealing, owning sawed-off semi-automatic rifle
iPhone 14 and newer Apple Watch Crash Detection feature.
911 call made using new iPhone Crash Detection feature in fatal crash at intersection of Eastwood and Military Cutoff
Cedric Harrison
Former Port City United Director Cedric Harrison responds to termination

Latest News

FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
White House defends response to toxic train derailment
This May 6, 2020 photo shows the Department of Labor's headquarters past a sign in Washington.
Labor: 100 minors illegally employed in dangerous jobs at meat-processing plants
A small power outage at New York's JFK Airport has caused big problems for travelers. (WCBS)
Power outage cancels, diverts flights at Kennedy Airport
The former Memphis police officers accused of murder in the death of Tyre Nichols appear with...
5 Memphis officers plead not guilty in death of Tyre Nichols