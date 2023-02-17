Man charged with DWI and cocaine possession after traffic stop

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department says that a local man was arrested and charged for cocaine possession and a DWI after a traffic stop on Feb. 15.

“Wednesday, February 15, 2023 just after 11 p.m., WPD units noticed a vehicle driving in the wrong direction on S. 16th Street in Wilmington. Officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested 32-year-old Daniel Webb-Sholar of Wilmington for DWI. Following a search of the vehicle, officers located 9.3 grams of crack cocaine and more than 21 grams of marijuana,” said the WPD in a release.

He was charged with felony possession of cocaine, a DWI and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, and is being held at the county jail under a $200,000 secured bond.

