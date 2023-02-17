Leland man charged with sexually assaulting child

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a 63-year-old Leland man for allegedly sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13.

William Andrew Benson was charged with several counts of first-degree statutory sexual offense against a child less than 13-years of age, felony indecent liberties with a child and misdemeanor sexual battery. Benson is being held under a $1 million secured bond and made his first appearance on Thursday.

“The investigation began when the child victim reported Benson had been sexually assaulting them on multiple occasions both in Pender County and in the Town of Leland. Staff with the Carousel Center assisted law enforcement with conducting a forensic interview of the child victim and based on the intelligence gathered, Benson was charged with several felony offenses,” the PCSO said in a release.

The investigation was conducted jointly with the Leland Police Department.

“The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is requesting any members of the public with information regarding Benson and similar criminal conduct to contact Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard at 910-259-1437,” the PCSO said.

