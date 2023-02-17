Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

“I know our fight isn’t over yet”: Mother pushing for legislation for people exposed to contaminated water

Beth Markesino is working to get Samuel's Law passed after losing her baby 24 weeks along in...
Beth Markesino is working to get Samuel's Law passed after losing her baby 24 weeks along in her pregnancy.(WECT)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Beth Markesino lost her baby when she was 24 weeks pregnant back in 2016. She blames the PFAS chemicals in our drinking water at the time.

“His life was cut short. And I really want to honor him and the life that he could have had,” Markesino said.

Now, she’s trying to get Samuel’s Law passed. The legislation would provide protection for people exposed to contaminated water with medical monitoring.

“If we had a medical monitoring law, we could hold CHEMOURS or any polluter that discharges chemicals that that cause health effects, we can hold them accountable,” Markesino said. “And also find out if anybody is sick or down the road, people who have been exposed to PFAS, what their long-term effects could be. You know, you might not have cancer today, but if you drink that water for an extended amount of time, there’s a possibility that you could have felt the health effects associated with these chemicals. And with Samuel’s Law, we will help monitor and see if you do have those health effects that that that comes from being contaminated with chemicals like PFAS.”

Markesino has been reaching out to law makers across the state, and anyone else that she can get support from.

“From the emails I’ve gotten back, it seems like we’re going to have a lot of support to push this through. And it’s bipartisan support,” Markesino said. “It’s only a matter of time before our state pushes a law like this. And I believe that they should do that now. I mean, we have already seen Vermont, Arizona, California, Florida, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah and West Virginia. That’s a pretty long list of states that have a medical monitoring law. So, North Carolina really needs to get proactive and enacting legislation for PFAS.”

Senators Michael Lee and Graig Meyer are among those who have responded.

“This is legislation, that is really about taking care of the people whose lives are damaged when we pollute our water, which we all need access to clean water. And, you know, when we fail to protect people, then we should have a responsibility to make it right,” Senator Meyer said. “If it’s gonna get done this year, it can get done in the first six months of this year. But some bills take a long time to work their way into actually becoming law. And so you might introduce it this year, [it] might take a while to actually get it to the point where it passes because you have to get people used to the idea and find more allies for it. Much of that depends on who’s behind it.”

Markesino says no matter how long it takes, she will keep fighting to protect our community.

“I just want to make sure that nobody goes through the loss that our family has, because that’s why I’m an advocate is all for my son.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronesha Greene-McNeil
Wilmington woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug dealing, owning sawed-off semi-automatic rifle
The two killed in the crash were 23-year-old Joseph Tocci and 28-year-old Kayla Ricks of...
911 calls reveal new details on crash that killed two at intersection of Eastwood and Military Cutoff roads
Trooper C.T. Worriax stated that it was determined Dudney was under the influence of alcohol....
Motorcyclist airlifted from wreck on US 74 charged with DWI
Thomas Louis Bortone
Community tips, complaints lead to drug trafficking arrest of Leland man
former New Hanover Regional Medical Center CEO John Gizdic collected $1.74 million from Novant...
Treasurer Folwell criticizes nonprofit hospitals after report shows over $1.75 billion paid to top executives over 11 years

Latest News

(Source: WECT)
Whiteville CPSTs hosting free car safety check at Sacred Hearth Catholic Church
Members of the Proud Boys at a February meeting of the New Hanover County Board of Education.
DA says masking for anonymity at public meetings is illegal, but NHCSO won’t unmask the Proud Boys
Bill to expand Medicaid headed to NC Senate after 92-22 vote in House
Bill to expand Medicaid headed to NC Senate after 92-22 vote in House
Legal aid group opens downtown office after helping over 200 people at January event