First responders responding to accident at Williamson Drive
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are currently investigating an accident that occurred at Williamson Drive.
Several WPD units responded to the area and officers were seen talking to residents.
According to a police spokesperson, a driver struck a parked car along the road.
WECT has a crew on the scene.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.
