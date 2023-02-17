Senior Connect
First responders responding to accident at Williamson Drive(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are currently investigating an accident that occurred at Williamson Drive.

Several WPD units responded to the area and officers were seen talking to residents.

According to a police spokesperson, a driver struck a parked car along the road.

WECT has a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

