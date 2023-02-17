Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: mild & showery ahead of brief weekend cold snap

Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. afternoon, Feb. 16, 2023...
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you early on this Friday. Stay alert for a solid or broken line of showers that will wiggle its way from the Sandhills around daybreak to offshore by late afternoon or early evening. Rogue rumbles of thunder and stray wind gusts in excess of 40 mph could accompany this line, but true severe storms are highly unlikely. Rain amounts ought to range from nothing in those random breaks in the shower line, obviously, to a modest tenth of an inch or so in places where the line stays intact. Temperatures should remain in the balmy 60s and 70s through the day.

Skies will clear with colder 30s for Friday night ahead of bright and cool 50s for Saturday. Temperatures will bounce back quickly with 60s for Sunday and 70s early next week.

Catch details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, set yet your sights even farther and tap into a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

