First Alert Forecast: briefly chilly ahead of warming trend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Friday! Stay alert for a solid or broken line of showers that will wiggle its way from the Sandhills around daybreak to offshore through this evening. Rogue rumbles of thunder and stray wind gusts in excess of 40 mph could accompany this line, but true severe storms are highly unlikely. Rain amounts ought to range from nothing in those random breaks in the shower line, obviously, to a modest tenth of an inch or so in places where the line stays intact.

Skies will clear with colder 30s for Friday night ahead of bright and cool 50s for Saturday. Temperatures will bounce back quickly with 60s for Sunday and 70s early next week.

Catch details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, set yet your sights even farther and tap into a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

