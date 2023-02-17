Day 22: Search for missing boater will continue as weather permits, SCDNR says

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As thunderstorms are expected along the coast Friday, the search for the missing 22-year-old boater continues while weather permits.

In the three weeks since Tyler Doyle disappeared after his boat took on water in the North Myrtle Beach area, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office continue to search land, sea and air.

Friday, SCDNR officers along with BCSO will search by boat, while the weather remains favorable.

“Our airplane flew yesterday along the coast from Wilmington, N.C., to the Little River area,” said SCDNR in a social media post. “Sunset Beach and Holden Beach police departments, both in North Carolina, continue to search the beaches, along with family members and volunteers.”

The Wisconsin-based nonprofit, Wings of Hope Search and Rescue, is also helping law enforcement agencies by using scanning sonar and K9s.

SCDNR added that an additional volunteer agency may provide more boats to help in the search in the coming days if the weather allows.

The agency released a statement Monday stating no foul play is suspected in the case, reiterating this is a hunting/boating accident.

RELATED COVERAGE:

SCDNR will provide another update on Tuesday unless there is new information to share. Monday is a holiday.

A prayer vigil for Tyler Doyle and his family will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at T. Craig Campbell Boat Landing in Little River.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.