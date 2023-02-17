Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump says man’s death in police custody compelled him to come to Raleigh

“That was my first born, that was my only son, he shouldn’t be dead, and I want justice,” Williams’s mom, Sonya Williams, said.
By Deana Harley
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Dozens of people sat inside Mount Peace Baptist Church in Raleigh on Thursday as national civil rights attorney Ben Crump joined the family of Darryl Tyree Williams, the man who died while in Raleigh police custody.

“That was my first born, that was my only son, he shouldn’t be dead, and I want justice,” Williams’s mom, Sonya Williams, said.

Officers say they were doing something called proactive policing on Rock Quarry Road back on Jan. 17 when they say they suspected alcohol and marijuana in the same car Williams was in. After officers stopped him and attempted to arrest him, they say he became resistant and that’s when stun guns were deployed.

In body camera footage, Williams can be heard telling officers he had a heart problem. Legally, Crump says, this is where officers broke the law.

“When you do an act that you know is going to compromise the health and safety of a human being, that is manslaughter,” Crump said.

He says this case in particular compelled him to come to Raleigh.

“It has to be something that shocks my conscience, because there are so many of these injustices that you can’t help them all, but it’s those that shock your conscience that make you compelled to act,” Crump said.

Activists marched from the church to the parking lot where Williams died, which is covered with candles and flowers. They say their work is just getting started but they want immediate change.

“What we want to see is real accountability. Accountability that is acceptable to the people. Accountability that has real teeth and can bring real consequences,” Dawn Blagrove, the executive director of Emancipate NC, said.

Six officers involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

The North Carolina Senate voted 29-19 across party lines on a bill that would repeal the...
North Carolina Senate passes bill to repeal pistol purchase permits
Jahreese Jones
District Attorney’s office seeking death penalty for man charged in half sister’s murder
Ronesha Greene-McNeil
Wilmington woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug dealing, owning sawed-off semi-automatic rifle
iPhone 14 and newer Apple Watch Crash Detection feature.
911 call made using new iPhone Crash Detection feature in fatal crash at intersection of Eastwood and Military Cutoff
Cedric Harrison
Former Port City United Director Cedric Harrison responds to termination

Latest News

Gayle Williams was arrested on Thursday in connection to an alleged road rage incident.
DEPUTIES: Woman shot at other driver on Highway 11
“That was my first born, that was my only son, he shouldn’t be dead, and I want justice,”...
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump says man’s death in police custody compelled him to come to Raleigh
A Leland man is facing multiple charges related to possessing child pornography.
Leland man accused of possessing child porn
New Hanover Hospital is asking for your help to put a smile on the faces of patients.
Opportunities to help others on National Random Acts of Kindness Day