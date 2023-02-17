Car runs into Southwinds Hair Designs near Market St

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two windows were caved in and glass was scattered onto the floor after a car ran into Southwinds Hair Designs at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.

According to a Wilmington Police Department representative, nobody was injured in the incident.

This story is developing; more details will be added as they become available.

