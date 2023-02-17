Boiling Spring Lakes receives $13.4 million in federal funding for dam repairs

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is awarding $13.4 million in federal funding to Boiling Spring Lakes for dam restoration efforts.

“Hurricane Florence caused tremendous damage that many North Carolina coastal towns, especially Boiling Spring Lakes, are still recovering from,” said Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) in a release. “These grants are a big win for Boiling Spring Lakes and will bring much-needed repairs and improvements to the town’s dam system. I am proud to have advocated for this funding and applaud local officials in Boiling Spring Lakes for their tireless advocacy to make their community whole again.”

The city also received a $14.9 million grant last year from the Department of Defense to restore four dams damaged by Hurricane Florence.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.