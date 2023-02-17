Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Alliance for Cape Fear Trees to give out free trees in Wilmington

The Alliance for Cape Fear Trees
The Alliance for Cape Fear Trees(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington announced that the Alliance for Cape Fear Trees will be giving away 350 trees for free on March 4.

According to the announcement, the trees will be available beginning at 9 a.m. at Hugh Morton Amphitheater at Greenfield Lake.

Mulch will also be available. Those wishing to take mulch are asked to bring a container to transport it.

Tree species to be given away include:

  • Armstrong Maple
  • October Glory Maple
  • Brandywine Maple
  • River Birch
  • London Plane Tree
  • Bicolor
  • Overcup Oak
  • Willow Oak
  • Shumard Oak
  • American Elm

The city stated that the species available are subject to change. A picture list of available trees can be viewed here.

For more information about the Alliance for Cape Fear Trees and the tree giveaway, please visit its website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Carolina Senate voted 29-19 across party lines on a bill that would repeal the...
North Carolina Senate passes bill to repeal pistol purchase permits
Jahreese Jones
District Attorney’s office seeking death penalty for man charged in half sister’s murder
Ronesha Greene-McNeil
Wilmington woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug dealing, owning sawed-off semi-automatic rifle
iPhone 14 and newer Apple Watch Crash Detection feature.
911 call made using new iPhone Crash Detection feature in fatal crash at intersection of Eastwood and Military Cutoff
Cedric Harrison
Former Port City United Director Cedric Harrison responds to termination

Latest News

If you’re looking for an idea to give kindness this weekend, Novant Health Hospital is asking...
What is National Random Acts of Kindness Day?
Legal Aid of North Carolina opens up office in Wilmington
Legal aid group opens downtown office after helping over 200 people at January event
Cape Fear Community College has announced that their annual Riverfront Boat Show is scheduled...
Cape Fear Community College to host annual Riverfront Boat Show
The Pender County Schools Career Technical Education Department, in partnership with Cape Fear...
Pender Co. Schools partnering with CFCC to help undecided seniors choose career paths