Alliance for Cape Fear Trees to give out free trees in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington announced that the Alliance for Cape Fear Trees will be giving away 350 trees for free on March 4.

According to the announcement, the trees will be available beginning at 9 a.m. at Hugh Morton Amphitheater at Greenfield Lake.

Mulch will also be available. Those wishing to take mulch are asked to bring a container to transport it.

Tree species to be given away include:

Armstrong Maple

October Glory Maple

Brandywine Maple

River Birch

London Plane Tree

Bicolor

Overcup Oak

Willow Oak

Shumard Oak

American Elm

The city stated that the species available are subject to change. A picture list of available trees can be viewed here.

For more information about the Alliance for Cape Fear Trees and the tree giveaway, please visit its website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.