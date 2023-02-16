Wilmington man charged for alleged firearm possession, running from police

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department says that a Wilmington man has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon after running from police near the 400 block of N. 10th Street on Wednesday, Feb 15.

“As the officers attempted to talk to the individual, he immediately fled on foot and officers pursued. As officers ran after him, they noticed that he would not take his right hand out of his jacket pocket. As they caught up to the suspect, they were able to successfully stop him just as he was throwing a handgun on the ground,” said the WPD in a release.

Police charged 30-year-old Brandon Jackson with possession of a firearm by a felon, parole violation and resist/delay/obstruct. As of this time, he is being held in jail without bond.

