Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wilmington man charged for alleged firearm possession, running from police

Brandon Jackson
Brandon Jackson(Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department says that a Wilmington man has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon after running from police near the 400 block of N. 10th Street on Wednesday, Feb 15.

“As the officers attempted to talk to the individual, he immediately fled on foot and officers pursued. As officers ran after him, they noticed that he would not take his right hand out of his jacket pocket. As they caught up to the suspect, they were able to successfully stop him just as he was throwing a handgun on the ground,” said the WPD in a release.

Police charged 30-year-old Brandon Jackson with possession of a firearm by a felon, parole violation and resist/delay/obstruct. As of this time, he is being held in jail without bond.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronesha Greene-McNeil
Wilmington woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug dealing, owning sawed-off semi-automatic rifle
The two killed in the crash were 23-year-old Joseph Tocci and 28-year-old Kayla Ricks of...
911 calls reveal new details on crash that killed two at intersection of Eastwood and Military Cutoff roads
Thomas Louis Bortone
Community tips, complaints lead to drug trafficking arrest of Leland man
former New Hanover Regional Medical Center CEO John Gizdic collected $1.74 million from Novant...
Treasurer Folwell criticizes nonprofit hospitals after report shows over $1.75 billion paid to top executives over 11 years
Joseph Tocci and Kayla Ricks
“She was a light in so many ways:” Friend of crash victim reflects as investigation continues

Latest News

Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Musicians announced to play at Wilmington’s Live Nation venues in 2023
Trombone Shorty
Trombone Shorty, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, and Robert Randolph to play concert at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Bryan Henriquez
Wilmington police locate runaway juvenile
Jahreese Jones
District Attorney’s office seeking death penalty for man charged in half sister’s murder