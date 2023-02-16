Two years later, community remembers devastation after tornado tears through neighborhood

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two years after losing three neighbors and witnessing devastating damage to their homes, the Ocean Ridge Plantation community is still recovering.

“One couple had just moved in and then the other couple beside them their house literally rolled into the other one,” said Donald Dawson, whose house was just yards from the tornado’s path. “It was just tragic To hear the graphic details about it And then come to see it. it’s still hard for me to walk in front of it and not think about them.”

Four homes took direct hits and were destroyed in the storm. They have not yet been rebuilt. Three of them are now just empty lots without even a foundation.

Since then, community members have come together to help each other through the heartbreak of losing so much. The Ocean Ridge Charities Association raised $150,000 to help families impacted by the storm. Still, that money can’t help those who are still hurting emotionally from the tragedy.

Dawson says although his home had minimal damage, his neighbors weren’t as lucky. Today, the entire community is still grateful for the way surrounding areas stepped up to help them rebuild.

“In today’s busy times, a schedule is hard for anybody to break away from,” said Dawson. “Let me tell you something: a lot of people broke away to come in. They stayed here for days helping all the neighbors. That was a great thing. Gives some people some comfort, let them know there were some people in the neighborhood helping.”

There are no commemorative events planned for the second anniversary of the storm, but neighbors say this is something they will never forget.

