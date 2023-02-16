Two raccoons test positive for rabies in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two raccoons have tested positive for rabies since Jan. 18 in Bladen County, with the most recent case on Feb. 15.

The raccoon identified a positive rabies case on Jan. 18 near US 87 in the Council/ Carvers Creek Township area near the Braddy Plantation Road Intersection. The second raccoon on Feb. 15 was on US 131 in Tar Heel in the Hollow Township Area near the Grimes Singletary Road intersection.

The Bladen County Health and Human Services Agency advises the prevention of rabies in the following ways:

Vaccinate pets in accordance with NC state law, which requires that all dogs, cats, and ferrets must be kept currently vaccinated against rabies and must wear a rabies tag.

Control measures for people and pets exposed to rabies. If pets are exposed to rabies and vaccinated they should receive a booster dose. If pets are not vaccinated against rabies when exposed, the animals will be euthanized or quarantined for four months in accordance with state law.

Limit stray and feral animals. Feral cat colonies should be intensively monitored and their location reported to Bladen County Animal Control.

Leave wildlife alone.

Anyone that sees an animal demonstrating unusual behavior should call the Bladen County Animal Control Department at 910-862-6918.

To treat exposure to rabies, contact the Bladen County Health Department at 910-862-6900.

