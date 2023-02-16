Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Trombone Shorty, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, and Robert Randolph to play concert at Live Oak Bank Pavilion

Trombone Shorty
Trombone Shorty(SHORTY TROMBONE)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Live Oak Bank Pavilion has announced that Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Ziggy Marley along with Mavis Staples and Robert Randolph will play a concert on June 22.

The concert is part of the Reeds Jewelers Concert Series.

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, Feb. 21 on the Live Nation website.

Last year, Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson center announced a performance with Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue. The band is on tour following his latest album “Lifted.”

See more musicians announced to play at Wilmington’s Live Nation venues in 2023

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronesha Greene-McNeil
Wilmington woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug dealing, owning sawed-off semi-automatic rifle
The two killed in the crash were 23-year-old Joseph Tocci and 28-year-old Kayla Ricks of...
911 calls reveal new details on crash that killed two at intersection of Eastwood and Military Cutoff roads
Thomas Louis Bortone
Community tips, complaints lead to drug trafficking arrest of Leland man
former New Hanover Regional Medical Center CEO John Gizdic collected $1.74 million from Novant...
Treasurer Folwell criticizes nonprofit hospitals after report shows over $1.75 billion paid to top executives over 11 years
Joseph Tocci and Kayla Ricks
“She was a light in so many ways:” Friend of crash victim reflects as investigation continues

Latest News

Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Musicians announced to play at Wilmington’s Live Nation venues in 2023
The Hugh Morton Amphitheater, also known as the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Mexican guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela to play at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Phish to perform at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Sierra Ferrell is set to perform in Wilmington on Sunday, May 28 at the Greenfield Lake...
Sierra Ferrell’s Long Time Going Tour to visit Wilmington