Trombone Shorty, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, and Robert Randolph to play concert at Live Oak Bank Pavilion

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Live Oak Bank Pavilion has announced that Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Ziggy Marley along with Mavis Staples and Robert Randolph will play a concert on June 22.

The concert is part of the Reeds Jewelers Concert Series.

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, Feb. 21 on the Live Nation website.

Last year, Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson center announced a performance with Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue. The band is on tour following his latest album “Lifted.”

