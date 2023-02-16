Senior Connect
Ryan Seacrest to leave ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’

Ryan Seacrest arrives at the the 2021 Jingle Ball Los Angeles at the Forum on Friday, Dec. 3,...
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the the 2021 Jingle Ball Los Angeles at the Forum on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Seacrest has revealed he’s leaving “Live with Kelly and Ryan” this spring, saying he never expected to stay so long and thanking his co-host Kelly Ripa, who he jokingly called his “work wife.”

Seacrest ends a six-year run alongside Ripa. His replacement will be Ripa’s real-life husband, Mark Consuelos. The show will be rebranded as “Live with Kelly and Mark.”

“I’m going to miss my work wife and all the laughter we share,” Seacrest wrote on Instagram. “When I signed on to host ‘Live’ in 2017 it was meant to be for three years, but I loved the job and working with Kelly so much that I extended my time and last year I made the decision to stay on for one more final season.”

Seacrest said he’ll stay busy shooting the new season of “American Idol,” his radio show on KIIS-FM and hosting “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.”

“Goodbyes are never easy, but we look forward to welcoming Ryan back regularly with open arms. As a fan-favorite guest host for years, Mark is no stranger to the ‘Live’ family. Having him join the show is so special for us and we’re sure that viewers will feel the same,” Michael Gelman, executive producer of “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” said in a statement.

“Live with Kelly and Ryan” on ABC is the No. 1 daytime talk show per household and in total viewership. Ripa has hosted “Live” since 2001, first with Regis Philbin and later with Michael Strahan.

“I’m so grateful to have spent the last six years beside my dear friend of too many decades to count and will miss starting my days with Ryan,” said Ripa in a statement. “Ryan’s energy, passion and love for entertainment is one-of-a-kind.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

