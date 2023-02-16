Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Russia fires barrage of missiles at targets in Ukraine

The Ukrainian soldiers' tank training has been fast-tracked, so they can be ready in a month. (KPRP, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:28 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) - Russia again pummeled Ukraine with a barrage of cruise and other missiles on Thursday, hitting targets from east to west. Ukrainian authorities said one of the strikes killed a 79-year-old woman and injured at least seven other people.

Russian forces used a variety of missile types, firing 36 in all in a two-hour overnight burst, said Ukraine’s military chief, Valery Zaluzhnyy. He said Ukrainian air defense batteries shot down 16 of them — a lower rate of success than against some previous Russian waves.

Ukrainian authorities said targets in the north, west, south, east and center of the country were struck.

The head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said Russian forces “changed their tactics” for the strike, deploying what he described as “active reconnaissance” and “false targets.”

He gave no details. But Russian forces may be seeking ways to get past Ukrainian air defenses that have been strengthened by Western-supplied weapons systems and have had high rates of success against previous Russian barrages of missiles and killer drones.

One of the overnight strikes caused casualties and destroyed homes in the eastern city of Pavlohrad, the regional governor said. Gov. Serhiy Lysak said a 79-year-old woman was killed and at least seven other people were wounded, including two who were later hospitalized.

The strike destroyed seven homes, damaged 30 others and sparked a fire at an industrial plant that emergency services put out within hours, the governor added.

A regional governor in western Ukraine, Maksym Kozitskyi, said a fire broke out at a “critical” infrastructure facility in the province of Lviv. He did not immediately offer details.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronesha Greene-McNeil
Wilmington woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug dealing, owning sawed-off semi-automatic rifle
The two killed in the crash were 23-year-old Joseph Tocci and 28-year-old Kayla Ricks of...
911 calls reveal new details on crash that killed two at intersection of Eastwood and Military Cutoff roads
Thomas Louis Bortone
Community tips, complaints lead to drug trafficking arrest of Leland man
Joseph Tocci and Kayla Ricks
“She was a light in so many ways:” Friend of crash victim reflects as investigation continues
former New Hanover Regional Medical Center CEO John Gizdic collected $1.74 million from Novant...
Treasurer Folwell criticizes nonprofit hospitals after report shows over $1.75 billion paid to top executives over 11 years

Latest News

Isaiah Rodriguez, 12, is being remembered by his mother as a sweet boy who was always helping...
Deputy charged with murder in off-duty crash that killed boy, 12
The suspect was allegedly driving 95 miles per hour in a school zone when he struck another car.
Mother hopes for justice after 12-year-old son killed in car crash
The Ukrainian soldiers' tank training has been fast-tracked, so they can be ready in a month.
Ukrainian soldiers train on Leopard tanks in Poland
While Michigan State University is mourning those lost to a mass shooting, gun violence erupts...
Gun violence at MSU, Texas mall leads to calls for gun legislation