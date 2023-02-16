Senior Connect
Pender Co. Schools partnering with CFCC to help undecided seniors choose career paths

The Pender County Schools Career Technical Education Department, in partnership with CFCC, are continuing their “Pathway to Careers” program.
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:53 AM EST
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Schools Career Technical Education Department, in partnership with Cape Fear Community College, is continuing its “Pathway to Careers” program in the hopes of inspiring undecided seniors.

“An undecided senior is a student who has been identified as not currently having a post-secondary plan,” stated PCS in its release. “Currently 20 students at each high school in the district have been identified as undecided.”

Pathway to Careers will take students to CFCC’s Downtown and North Campus on Feb. 21 to introduce them to various programs. The visit will also feature hands-on experiences to help undecided seniors gain a greater understanding of each field.

“The ultimate goal of this program is to ensure these students can make an informed post-secondary decision by providing exposure and experiential learning opportunities,” said CTE Director Dominique Bates. “This program couldn’t happen without the work of CFCC Dean of CTE Mark Council and the school’s career liaisons and recruiters as well as our Career Development Coordinators helping identify the students who are undecided.”

The four-month program will include industry tours and resume writing sessions in March, and will conclude with mock interviews and a hiring fair in April.

