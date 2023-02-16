Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Park outside: Ram trucks recalled due to fire risk

The recall covers certain Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups and Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cab...
The recall covers certain Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups and Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cab trucks from the 2021 through 2023 model years.(Source: FCA US LLC.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Stellantis is telling the owners of nearly 341,000 Ram diesel trucks to park them outdoors because an electrical connector can overheat and cause a fire.

The company said Wednesday it’s recalling the trucks to replace the connectors after getting reports of six potentially related fires. In one case, the owner reported that a fire started after the truck’s engine was shut off.

The recall covers certain Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups and Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cab trucks from the 2021 through 2023 model years. All have 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engines with older heater-grid connectors.

Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, says it will begin notifying owners by letter next month.

But starting Thursday, owners can go to https://www.mopar.com/en-us/my-vehicle/recalls/search.html and key in their vehicle identification numbers to see if their trucks are part of the recall.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronesha Greene-McNeil
Wilmington woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug dealing, owning sawed-off semi-automatic rifle
The two killed in the crash were 23-year-old Joseph Tocci and 28-year-old Kayla Ricks of...
911 calls reveal new details on crash that killed two at intersection of Eastwood and Military Cutoff roads
Thomas Louis Bortone
Community tips, complaints lead to drug trafficking arrest of Leland man
Joseph Tocci and Kayla Ricks
“She was a light in so many ways:” Friend of crash victim reflects as investigation continues
former New Hanover Regional Medical Center CEO John Gizdic collected $1.74 million from Novant...
Treasurer Folwell criticizes nonprofit hospitals after report shows over $1.75 billion paid to top executives over 11 years

Latest News

GRAPHIC WARNING: Gunfire is heard in this surveillance video from Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso,...
GRAPHIC: People flee mall, police response seen on security camera
President Joe Biden speaks at the IBEW Local 26 union, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Lanham, Md....
Biden taking new steps to address racial inequality in government
The 911 calls from a fatal car crash at the intersection of Eastwood Rd. and Military Cutoff...
911 call made using new iPhone Crash Detection feature in fatal crash at intersection of Eastwood and Military Cutoff
Registration is open for the second annual ‘Raise A Racquet Against Domestic Violence’ charity...
Registration opens for second annual tennis tournament in honor of Holly Tree Racquet Club shooting victim
The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is making changes to appointment scheduling, office hours...
North Carolina DMV to make scheduling changes, increase walk-in availability