NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Power was restored to more than 500 people near Myrtle Grove Rd, with first reports of an outage coming in at 2:32 p.m. on Feb. 16.

The Duke Energy Progress map states that the outages were caused by a vehicle that damaged the energy company’s equipment. It was restored to homes as of 5:12 p.m.

