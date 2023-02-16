NEW INFO: Man shot while driving along U.S. 17 in Onslow County

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol has released the name of a man who was shot while driving along a busy Eastern Carolina highway Monday afternoon.

Zamar Mitchell has hit by gunfire as he drove north on U.S. 17 just past the Ramsey Road intersection.

Mitchell ran into the median and his car hit a sign, according to troopers.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is handling the shooting investigation, while troopers are looking into the car crash.

Deputies on Monday said the 22-year-old Jacksonville man received non-life-threatening injuries and that they were looking for a black Chevy Camaro with tinted windows.

Sheriff Chris Thomas said this morning that they continue to search for the driver of that vehicle.

No motive for the shooting has been released by the sheriff.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.