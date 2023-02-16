Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

NC House votes to expand Medicaid

MGN image
MGN image(Source: Medicaid)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -The NC House voted 96-23 Wednesday for a measure that will expand Medicaid.

House Bill 76, known as “Access to Healthcare Options,” would extend Medicaid coverage to the hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians who are not currently eligible for Medicaid and have a household income equal to or less than 133% of the federal poverty level.

House Speaker Tim Moore said, “This bill would extend coverage to hundreds of thousands of hard-working North Carolinians for which healthcare is still too costly for them to afford. This legislation also addresses the pressing mental health and behavioral health concerns in our state, using federal dollars already allocated for this purpose.”

“Passing Medicaid Expansion is long overdue,” said Pitt County Democratic Representative Gloristine Brown. “Everyone in Pitt County knows just how critical our hospital is to our community, and providing ECU Health the necessary resources to continue serving us is both the moral and financially prudent thing to do.”

The NC Senate is working on similar legislation.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronesha Greene-McNeil
Wilmington woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug dealing, owning sawed-off semi-automatic rifle
The two killed in the crash were 23-year-old Joseph Tocci and 28-year-old Kayla Ricks of...
911 calls reveal new details on crash that killed two at intersection of Eastwood and Military Cutoff roads
Thomas Louis Bortone
Community tips, complaints lead to drug trafficking arrest of Leland man
Joseph Tocci and Kayla Ricks
“She was a light in so many ways:” Friend of crash victim reflects as investigation continues
former New Hanover Regional Medical Center CEO John Gizdic collected $1.74 million from Novant...
Treasurer Folwell criticizes nonprofit hospitals after report shows over $1.75 billion paid to top executives over 11 years

Latest News

A bill that declares “life begins at contraception” has passed a second reading in the South...
SC House passes abortion ban; no sign of budging
iPhone 14 and newer Apple Watch Crash Detection feature.
911 call made using new iPhone Crash Detection feature in fatal crash at intersection of Eastwood and Military Cutoff
Martin Luther King Center
City of Wilmington hosts informational session on MLK Center expansion, improvements
Trooper C.T. Worriax stated that it was determined Dudney was under the influence of alcohol....
Motorcyclist airlifted from wreck on US 74 charged with DWI