Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Motorcyle driver airlifted from wreck on US 74 charged with DWI

Trooper C.T. Worriax stated that it was determined Dudney was under the influence of alcohol....
Trooper C.T. Worriax stated that it was determined Dudney was under the influence of alcohol. He is charged with a DWI and careless driving.(Source: MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries in a wreck on US 74 near NC 242 that occurred around 5:30 p.m.

The driver, Kevin Ray Dudney, 43, was headed westbound on US 74 and witnesses told State Highway Patrol troopers that he was driving recklessly, and moving in and out of lanes quickly. He then rear-ended a car in the inside lane and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Dudney had to be airlifted to the hospital. The trooper investigating the crash said Dudney had life-threatening injuries.

Trooper C.T. Worriax stated that it was determined Dudney was under the influence of alcohol. He is charged with a DWI and careless driving.

The accident is still under investigation and no other charges are expected to follow.

The driver in the car was not injured. Dudney’s current condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two killed in the crash were 23-year-old Joseph Tocci and 28-year-old Kayla Ricks of...
911 calls reveal new details on crash that killed two at intersection of Eastwood and Military Cutoff roads
Joseph Tocci and Kayla Ricks
“She was a light in so many ways:” Friend of crash victim reflects as investigation continues
Ronesha Greene-McNeil
Wilmington woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug dealing, owning sawed-off semi-automatic rifle
Wesley Heckendorn
Sheriff’s office: Man previously charged with arson now charged for embezzling over $400,000 from the county
About 100 neighbors gathered at a community meeting to voice concerns about a planned...
Neighbors express concerns about new development impacting traffic in Brunswick County

Latest News

Martin Luther King Center
Community invited to learn more about MLK Center expansion, improvements
Two years after losing three neighbors and witnessing devastating damage to their homes, the...
Two years later, community remembers devastation after tornado tears through neighborhood
former New Hanover Regional Medical Center CEO John Gizdic collected $1.74 million from Novant...
Treasurer Folwell criticizes nonprofit hospitals after report shows over $1.75 billion paid to top executives over 11 years
Treasurer Folwell criticizes nonprofit hospitals after report shows over $1.75 billion paid to top executives over 11 years