Motorcyle driver airlifted from wreck on US 74 charged with DWI

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries in a wreck on US 74 near NC 242 that occurred around 5:30 p.m.

The driver, Kevin Ray Dudney, 43, was headed westbound on US 74 and witnesses told State Highway Patrol troopers that he was driving recklessly, and moving in and out of lanes quickly. He then rear-ended a car in the inside lane and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Dudney had to be airlifted to the hospital. The trooper investigating the crash said Dudney had life-threatening injuries.

Trooper C.T. Worriax stated that it was determined Dudney was under the influence of alcohol. He is charged with a DWI and careless driving.

The accident is still under investigation and no other charges are expected to follow.

The driver in the car was not injured. Dudney’s current condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

