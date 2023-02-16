District Attorney’s office seeking death penalty for man charged in half sister’s murder

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jahreese Jones, who is charged with the murder of his half sister, appeared in New Hanover County Superior Court at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 16. The Judge ruled that the case will proceed as a capital murder case, which means that the District Attorney’s office is seeking the death penalty.

Previously, Jones had been scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 12 in relation to rape and kidnapping charges from a different case.

The body of missing 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was found on the morning on Nov. 17 in Pender County after an extensive two-week search. She was reported missing on Nov. 2, and was last seen the day before in Wilmington.

In addition to a charge of first-degree murder, Jahreese Jones also faces the following charges:

First-degree kidnapping

Two counts of first-degree rape

Assault by strangulation

Two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

