Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

District Attorney’s office seeking death penalty for man charged in half sister’s murder

Jahreese Jones
Jahreese Jones(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jahreese Jones, who is charged with the murder of his half sister, appeared in New Hanover County Superior Court at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 16. The Judge ruled that the case will proceed as a capital murder case, which means that the District Attorney’s office is seeking the death penalty.

Previously, Jones had been scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 12 in relation to rape and kidnapping charges from a different case.

See also: Man charged in half sister’s murder now faces additional rape charge

The body of missing 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was found on the morning on Nov. 17 in Pender County after an extensive two-week search. She was reported missing on Nov. 2, and was last seen the day before in Wilmington.

See also: WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co.

In addition to a charge of first-degree murder, Jahreese Jones also faces the following charges:

  • First-degree kidnapping
  • Two counts of first-degree rape
  • Assault by strangulation
  • Two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronesha Greene-McNeil
Wilmington woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug dealing, owning sawed-off semi-automatic rifle
The two killed in the crash were 23-year-old Joseph Tocci and 28-year-old Kayla Ricks of...
911 calls reveal new details on crash that killed two at intersection of Eastwood and Military Cutoff roads
Thomas Louis Bortone
Community tips, complaints lead to drug trafficking arrest of Leland man
former New Hanover Regional Medical Center CEO John Gizdic collected $1.74 million from Novant...
Treasurer Folwell criticizes nonprofit hospitals after report shows over $1.75 billion paid to top executives over 11 years
Joseph Tocci and Kayla Ricks
“She was a light in so many ways:” Friend of crash victim reflects as investigation continues

Latest News

Bryan Henriquez
Wilmington police locate runaway juvenile
Brandon Jackson
Wilmington man charged for alleged firearm possession, running from police
The Pender County Schools Career Technical Education Department, in partnership with Cape Fear...
Pender Co. Schools partnering with CFCC to help undecided seniors choose career paths
The Pender County Schools Career Technical Education Department, in partnership with CFCC, are...
Pender Co. Schools partnering with CFCC to help undecided seniors choose career paths