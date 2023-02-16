Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Man buys winning lottery ticket in Mauldin on Friday the 13th

Gold Rush Lottery
Gold Rush Lottery(N.C. Education Lottery)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Friday the 13th may be unlucky for some, but an Upstate man got lucky when he bought a lottery ticket in January.

The winner stopped at Publix on West Butler Road for a bag of ice as he was getting ready to go on vacation and decided to buy a lottery ticket too. He beat the odds that were less than one in a million to win $300,000 in the Gold Rush game.

He was able to make it to the lottery claims center in Columbia to collect his winnings before leaving for his trip. Now he says he’s debt-free.

Publix in Mauldin received $3,000 as a commission.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Carolina Senate voted 29-19 across party lines on a bill that would repeal the...
North Carolina Senate passes bill to repeal pistol purchase permits
Jahreese Jones
District Attorney’s office seeking death penalty for man charged in half sister’s murder
Ronesha Greene-McNeil
Wilmington woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug dealing, owning sawed-off semi-automatic rifle
iPhone 14 and newer Apple Watch Crash Detection feature.
911 call made using new iPhone Crash Detection feature in fatal crash at intersection of Eastwood and Military Cutoff
Cedric Harrison
Former Port City United Director Cedric Harrison responds to termination

Latest News

Jonas Pate, who lives in Wilmington and has worked for many years with the local film industry,...
Jonas Pate: Riding the wave of excitement for ‘Outer Banks: Season 3′ (‘1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast)
First responders responding to accident at Williamson Drive
First responders respond to late-night accident on Williamson Drive
(Source: WECT)
Whiteville CPSTs hosting free car safety checks at Sacred Heart Catholic Church
The Whiteville Police and Fire departments are hosting a free car safety check on Feb. 16. at...
Whiteville CPSTs hosting free safety check at Sacred Hearth Catholic Church
Beth Markesino is working to get Samuel's Law passed after losing her baby 24 weeks along in...
“I know our fight isn’t over yet”: Mother pushing for legislation for people exposed to contaminated water