Leland town council to discuss $442,500 in funding to repair or rebuild three homes, annexation of Circle K

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Town Council is discussing an appropriation of $442,500 for the repair of three homes and a petition for annexation of the Circle K at Hwy 17 and Hewitt-Burton Rd.

Per the meeting agenda, the town has already been awarded the Community Development Block Grant funding for the repair. The action will create a budget for the project, which would include the repair or reconstruction of three homes whose owners need assistance to reach a safe living standard.

“This CDBG grant will enhance community development by providing safe, energy-efficient, standard living conditions for low-income residents in the Town,” states the agenda item.

Council received a petition for voluntary annexation from Global Property Holdings and Circle K for the 6.83-acre area at the southeast corner of Hwy 17 and Hewitt-Burton Rd. In response, the town is considering a resolution directing the town clerk to investigate the petition and certify the result of the investigation to the town as soon as possible.

Council will consider the proposals on Thursday, Feb. 16. You can find the full meeting agenda on the town website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.