Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Leland town council to discuss $442,500 in funding to repair or rebuild three homes, annexation of Circle K

The Leland Town Council is considering an appropriation of $442,500 for the repair of three...
The Leland Town Council is considering an appropriation of $442,500 for the repair of three homes and a petition for annexation of the Circle K at Hwy 17 and Hewitt-Burton Rd.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Town Council is discussing an appropriation of $442,500 for the repair of three homes and a petition for annexation of the Circle K at Hwy 17 and Hewitt-Burton Rd.

Per the meeting agenda, the town has already been awarded the Community Development Block Grant funding for the repair. The action will create a budget for the project, which would include the repair or reconstruction of three homes whose owners need assistance to reach a safe living standard.

“This CDBG grant will enhance community development by providing safe, energy-efficient, standard living conditions for low-income residents in the Town,” states the agenda item.

Council received a petition for voluntary annexation from Global Property Holdings and Circle K for the 6.83-acre area at the southeast corner of Hwy 17 and Hewitt-Burton Rd. In response, the town is considering a resolution directing the town clerk to investigate the petition and certify the result of the investigation to the town as soon as possible.

Council will consider the proposals on Thursday, Feb. 16. You can find the full meeting agenda on the town website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronesha Greene-McNeil
Wilmington woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug dealing, owning sawed-off semi-automatic rifle
The two killed in the crash were 23-year-old Joseph Tocci and 28-year-old Kayla Ricks of...
911 calls reveal new details on crash that killed two at intersection of Eastwood and Military Cutoff roads
Trooper C.T. Worriax stated that it was determined Dudney was under the influence of alcohol....
Motorcyclist airlifted from wreck on US 74 charged with DWI
Thomas Louis Bortone
Community tips, complaints lead to drug trafficking arrest of Leland man
Cedric Harrison
Former Port City United Director Cedric Harrison responds to termination

Latest News

Abigail Newton
Whiteville police: missing woman located
The North Carolina Senate voted 29-19 across party lines on a bill that would repeal the...
North Carolina Senate passes bill to repeal pistol purchase permits
Timothy Allen Cramer, 28, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of second-degree...
Leland man accused of possessing child porn
A bill to expand Medicaid coverage to more people passed its third reading on Thursday morning...
Bill to expand Medicaid headed to NC Senate after 92-22 vote in House