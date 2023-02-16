Leland man accused of possessing child porn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A Leland man is facing multiple charges related to possessing child pornography.

Timothy Allen Cramer, 28, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the arrest warrant, the offenses took place on Nov. 23, 2022.

Cramer is being held under a $50,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.