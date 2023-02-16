Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Leland man accused of possessing child porn

Timothy Allen Cramer, 28, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of second-degree...
Timothy Allen Cramer, 28, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.(Brunswick Co. Detention Center)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A Leland man is facing multiple charges related to possessing child pornography.

Timothy Allen Cramer, 28, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the arrest warrant, the offenses took place on Nov. 23, 2022.

Cramer is being held under a $50,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronesha Greene-McNeil
Wilmington woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug dealing, owning sawed-off semi-automatic rifle
The two killed in the crash were 23-year-old Joseph Tocci and 28-year-old Kayla Ricks of...
911 calls reveal new details on crash that killed two at intersection of Eastwood and Military Cutoff roads
Trooper C.T. Worriax stated that it was determined Dudney was under the influence of alcohol....
Motorcyclist airlifted from wreck on US 74 charged with DWI
Thomas Louis Bortone
Community tips, complaints lead to drug trafficking arrest of Leland man
former New Hanover Regional Medical Center CEO John Gizdic collected $1.74 million from Novant...
Treasurer Folwell criticizes nonprofit hospitals after report shows over $1.75 billion paid to top executives over 11 years

Latest News

Novant Health NHRMC
Bill to expand Medicaid headed to NC Senate after 92-22 vote in House
The judge ruled that the case will proceed as a capital murder case, which means that the...
District Attorney’s office seeking death penalty for man charged in half sister’s murder
A bill to expand Medicaid coverage to more people passed its third reading on Thursday morning...
Bill to expand Medicaid headed to NC Senate after 92-22 vote in House
Tyler Doyle
Day 21: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle hits 3-week mark; N.C. Marine Patrol helps in search