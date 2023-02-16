Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Legal aid group opens downtown office after helping over 200 people at January event

Legal Aid of North Carolina held an open house on Thursday to celebrate the opening of their new office in the Harrelson Center located in downtown Wilmington.
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Legal Aid of North Carolina held an open house on Thursday to celebrate the opening of their new office in the Harrelson Center located in downtown Wilmington.

At the Fresh Chance Friday event hosted with Port City United last month, Legal Aid helped over 200 people to expunge criminal records and restore their driver’s licenses.

Organizers say their services can provide the clean slate people need to get their life back on track.

“People have said, you know, ’I’m now able to apply for this job,’ or ‘shame held me back, I never applied because I knew I had this on my record.’ And the fact that we’re able to get rid of it is, you know, a huge endeavor and we’re proud to be part of it,” said Ayana Robinson with Legal Aid of NC.

The new office will handle these services year-round, and people with a qualifying income can receive these services for free.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronesha Greene-McNeil
Wilmington woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug dealing, owning sawed-off semi-automatic rifle
The two killed in the crash were 23-year-old Joseph Tocci and 28-year-old Kayla Ricks of...
911 calls reveal new details on crash that killed two at intersection of Eastwood and Military Cutoff roads
Trooper C.T. Worriax stated that it was determined Dudney was under the influence of alcohol....
Motorcyclist airlifted from wreck on US 74 charged with DWI
Thomas Louis Bortone
Community tips, complaints lead to drug trafficking arrest of Leland man
Cedric Harrison
Former Port City United Director Cedric Harrison responds to termination

Latest News

Cape Fear Community College has announced that their annual Riverfront Boat Show is scheduled...
Cape Fear Community College to host annual Riverfront Boat Show
The Pender County Schools Career Technical Education Department, in partnership with Cape Fear...
Pender Co. Schools partnering with CFCC to help undecided seniors choose career paths
The Pender County Schools Career Technical Education Department, in partnership with CFCC, are...
Pender Co. Schools partnering with CFCC to help undecided seniors choose career paths
Newborns in North Carolina will receive new screenings, according to an announcement from the...
Two new screenings for newborns being provided by NCDHHS