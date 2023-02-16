Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: warm winds ahead of brief cold snap

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:53 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a windy and atypically warm winter Thursday across the Cape Fear Region. Southwesterlies will flow at a frisky 10 to 20 mph and gusts over 30 are possible. Temperatures will grow to highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s on the mainland and upper 60s and lower 70s on the barrier islands. The record for Wilmington, 80, set in 2018, is worth watching. A few stray passing showers could materialize Thursday, but skies ought to stay dry for the vast majority of places and times.

Stay alert Friday for a solid or broken line of showers that will wiggle its way from the Sandhills around daybreak to offshore by late afternoon or early evening. Rogue rumbles of thunder and stray wind gusts in excess of 40 mph could accompany this line, but true severe storms are highly unlikely. Rain amounts ought to range from nothing in those random breaks in the shower line, obviously, to a modest tenth of an inch or so in places where the line stays intact. Temperatures should remain in the balmy 60s and 70s through the day.

Skies will clear with colder 30s for Friday night ahead of bright and cool 50s for Saturday.

Catch details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, set yet your sights even farther and tap into a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

