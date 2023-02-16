Elizabethtown PD makes arrest following 15-mile car chase

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Elizabethtown Police Department has released information concerning the arrest of a Fayetteville man following a 15-mile pursuit.

According to the report, on Feb. 11 EPD officers received an alert from their Flock Safety ALPR camera that a stolen Honda Accord had entered town on Martin Luther King Drive. After locating the vehicle, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the stolen vehicle began to drive away.

After a 15-mile chase that neared Bladenboro, the stolen Accord drove over stop sticks that had been deployed by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The driver then left the vehicle and ran on foot with a handgun in his hand.

Following a brief search, 24-year-old Hassan Nahaeem Swindell was located in nearby woods. The gun had been thrown, but a K-9 unit with the sheriff’s office was able to locate it.

While conducting a search of the stolen vehicle, officers found two packages containing marijuana. Additionally, a book bag of marijuana was located that had been thrown out of the vehicle during the chase. In total, EPD officers found over a pound of marijuana, 495.8 grams worth.

As of this time, Swindell has been charged with:

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance

Felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle

Numerous traffic offenses

Swindell was also wanted by the NC Department of Corrections for a parole violation. He received a $100,000 bond but is currently being held without bond at the Bladen County Detention Center for the outstanding warrant.

