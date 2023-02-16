Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Elizabethtown PD makes arrest following 15-mile car chase

The Elizabethtown Police Department has released information concerning the arrest of a...
The Elizabethtown Police Department has released information concerning the arrest of a Fayetteville man following a pursuit.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Elizabethtown Police Department has released information concerning the arrest of a Fayetteville man following a 15-mile pursuit.

According to the report, on Feb. 11 EPD officers received an alert from their Flock Safety ALPR camera that a stolen Honda Accord had entered town on Martin Luther King Drive. After locating the vehicle, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the stolen vehicle began to drive away.

After a 15-mile chase that neared Bladenboro, the stolen Accord drove over stop sticks that had been deployed by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The driver then left the vehicle and ran on foot with a handgun in his hand.

Following a brief search, 24-year-old Hassan Nahaeem Swindell was located in nearby woods. The gun had been thrown, but a K-9 unit with the sheriff’s office was able to locate it.

While conducting a search of the stolen vehicle, officers found two packages containing marijuana. Additionally, a book bag of marijuana was located that had been thrown out of the vehicle during the chase. In total, EPD officers found over a pound of marijuana, 495.8 grams worth.

As of this time, Swindell has been charged with:

  • Possession of a stolen vehicle
  • Possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance
  • Felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle
  • Numerous traffic offenses

Swindell was also wanted by the NC Department of Corrections for a parole violation. He received a $100,000 bond but is currently being held without bond at the Bladen County Detention Center for the outstanding warrant.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronesha Greene-McNeil
Wilmington woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug dealing, owning sawed-off semi-automatic rifle
The two killed in the crash were 23-year-old Joseph Tocci and 28-year-old Kayla Ricks of...
911 calls reveal new details on crash that killed two at intersection of Eastwood and Military Cutoff roads
Thomas Louis Bortone
Community tips, complaints lead to drug trafficking arrest of Leland man
former New Hanover Regional Medical Center CEO John Gizdic collected $1.74 million from Novant...
Treasurer Folwell criticizes nonprofit hospitals after report shows over $1.75 billion paid to top executives over 11 years
Joseph Tocci and Kayla Ricks
“She was a light in so many ways:” Friend of crash victim reflects as investigation continues

Latest News

Cape Fear Community College has announced that their annual Riverfront Boat Show is scheduled...
Cape Fear Community College to host annual Riverfront Boat Show
Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Musicians announced to play at Wilmington’s Live Nation venues in 2023
Trombone Shorty
Trombone Shorty, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, and Robert Randolph to play concert at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Bryan Henriquez
Wilmington police locate runaway juvenile