Day 21: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle hits 3-week mark; N.C. Marine Patrol helps in search

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been three weeks since a 22-year-old man disappeared after his boat took on water in the North Myrtle Beach area.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said its officers, along with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office continue to look for Tyler Doyle.

SCDNR said the North Carolina Marine Patrol helped officers on the water on Wednesday and may help again if the weather is good. Horry County Fire Rescue divers also assisted on Wednesday in the search and are on standby if needed, according to SCDNR.

The Wisconsin-based nonprofit, Wings of Hope Search and Rescue, is also helping law enforcement agencies by using scanning sonar and K9s.

SCDNR added that an additional volunteer agency may provide more boats to help in the search in the coming days if the weather allows.

The agency released a statement Monday stating no foul play is suspected in the case, reiterating this is a hunting/boating accident.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Along with SCDNR and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the Sunset Beach and Holden Beach police departments continue to search the beach during daylight hours for any sign of Doyle, as well as family members and volunteers.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.