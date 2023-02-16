Senior Connect
Cape Fear Community College to host annual Riverfront Boat Show

Cape Fear Community College has announced that their annual Riverfront Boat Show is scheduled to take place on April 1.
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College has announced that their annual Riverfront Boat Show is scheduled to take place on April 1.

According to the announcement, the free event will feature:

  • CFCC boatbuilding students and local artisans displaying the art of boat building;
  • Fiberglass and wood boats displayed along the riverfront;
  • A knot-tying challenge.

“The annual boat show provides an opportunity for our students to engage with, and learn from, experienced boat builders and for the public and students to showcase their talents,” said Marine Technology Department Chair Jay Rogers. “In addition, the show promotes the preservation of traditional craftsmanship and inspires the next generation to become stewards of our maritime heritage.”

The boat show is scheduled to take place from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Water St. between the Hotel Ballast and the Coastline Convention Center.

For more about the show, including vendor and exhibitor information, please visit the CFCC website. For information on how to become a sponsor, please contact John Olsen by email at jolsen@cfcc.edu or by phone at (910) 362-7361.

