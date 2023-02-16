Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia, his family says

Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Bruce Willis’ diagnosis of aphasia has progressed to frontotemporal dementia, known as FTD, his family announced Thursday.

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” his family said in a statement.

There are no treatments for the disease.

The 67-year-old actor’s family first announced that he was diagnosed with aphasia in spring 2022.

FTD is the most common form for dementia for people under 60.

The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration says the average life expectancy is seven to 13 years after the start of symptoms.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronesha Greene-McNeil
Wilmington woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug dealing, owning sawed-off semi-automatic rifle
The two killed in the crash were 23-year-old Joseph Tocci and 28-year-old Kayla Ricks of...
911 calls reveal new details on crash that killed two at intersection of Eastwood and Military Cutoff roads
Trooper C.T. Worriax stated that it was determined Dudney was under the influence of alcohol....
Motorcyclist airlifted from wreck on US 74 charged with DWI
Thomas Louis Bortone
Community tips, complaints lead to drug trafficking arrest of Leland man
former New Hanover Regional Medical Center CEO John Gizdic collected $1.74 million from Novant...
Treasurer Folwell criticizes nonprofit hospitals after report shows over $1.75 billion paid to top executives over 11 years

Latest News

FILE - This Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a Tesla logo in Salt Lake City. Tesla is recalling...
Tesla recalls ‘Full Self-Driving’ to fix flaws in behavior
FILE - Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
Supreme Court won’t hear arguments Title 42 case as planned
As credit card debt increases, tips to tackle your expenses
As credit card debt increases, tips to tackle your expenses
FILE - Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., leaves an intelligence briefing on the unknown aerial...
Sen. John Fetterman checks into hospital for depression
As credit card debt increases, tips to tackle your expenses