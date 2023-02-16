Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Bill to expand Medicaid headed to NC Senate after 92-22 vote in House

A bill to expand Medicaid coverage to more people passed its third reading on Thursday morning with a 92-22 vote in the N.C. House of Representatives.
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A bill to expand Medicaid coverage to more people passed its third reading on Thursday morning with a 92-22 vote in the N.C. House of Representatives and is now headed to the state Senate.

Representatives in southeastern North Carolina Charles Miller, Ted Davis, Deb Butler, Frank Iler, William Brisson and Brenden Jones voted in favor of the legislation, while Carson Smith voted against. All of the “no” votes came from republicans.

Titled “Access to Healthcare Options,” House Bill 76 would provide Medicaid coverage through NC Health Works to people who are under 65, not otherwise entitled to benefits under another section, and whose income is less than 133% of the federal poverty line—about $19,750 for a one-person household.

The General Assembly plans to fully fund the non-federal share of the NC Health Works cost from: increasing taxes on insurers, health maintenance organizations, prepaid health plans and others described in G.S. 105-228.5. Excluding state retention, it would also be funded through increases in intergovernmental transfers and hospital health advancement assessments under G.S. 108A Article 7B. It could also be funded through savings that can go to NC Health Works corresponding to other budget reductions.

But most of the funding is federal; the bill outlines that if the federal assistance percentage for coverage to people who become eligible falls below 90%, then coverage would be discontinued.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronesha Greene-McNeil
Wilmington woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug dealing, owning sawed-off semi-automatic rifle
The two killed in the crash were 23-year-old Joseph Tocci and 28-year-old Kayla Ricks of...
911 calls reveal new details on crash that killed two at intersection of Eastwood and Military Cutoff roads
Trooper C.T. Worriax stated that it was determined Dudney was under the influence of alcohol....
Motorcyclist airlifted from wreck on US 74 charged with DWI
Thomas Louis Bortone
Community tips, complaints lead to drug trafficking arrest of Leland man
former New Hanover Regional Medical Center CEO John Gizdic collected $1.74 million from Novant...
Treasurer Folwell criticizes nonprofit hospitals after report shows over $1.75 billion paid to top executives over 11 years

Latest News

Timothy Allen Cramer, 28, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of second-degree...
Leland man accused of possessing child porn
The judge ruled that the case will proceed as a capital murder case, which means that the...
District Attorney’s office seeking death penalty for man charged in half sister’s murder
A bill to expand Medicaid coverage to more people passed its third reading on Thursday morning...
Bill to expand Medicaid headed to NC Senate after 92-22 vote in House
Tyler Doyle
Day 21: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle hits 3-week mark; N.C. Marine Patrol helps in search